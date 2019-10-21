



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have joined forces to change the food world for the better! The engaged couple teamed up with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., a new brand of high-quality and wholesome meals, which launched in Walmart stores across the country on Monday, October 21.

The fit pair are backers of the “wholesome” and “affordable” meal line and, according to a press release, are “committed to making health and wellness a central part of their lives.” The company was also developed in partnership with brand developer Launched.LA.

The initial slate of meals features eight restaurant-quality dishes created by Bruce Hecker of Bruce’s Catering, known for serving the entertainment industry. Each meal, which costs less than $3 per serving, is designed to be flavorful, nutritious and budget-friendly. Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from all sales will benefit shelters and charities working to fight hunger.

“This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up,” Rodriguez, 44, explained. “We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country.”

Tiller & Hatch is billed as the first frozen meal brand designed for an electric pressure cooker, which dramatically reduces preparation and clean up. The meals include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups.

“We are redefining the frozen meal – eliminating time in the kitchen and maximizing time at the dinner table making family memories over delicious meals, all at a reasonable price,” Sean Kane, co-founder of Launched.LA, said via a press release. “Partnering with Alex and Jennifer was a natural fit; they both understand the importance of family time and are committed to making healthy and nutritious meals available to all families, which is the foundation of Tiller & Hatch.”

In the near future, the brand also plans to offer organic meals and options for specific dietary lifestyles, such as the vegetarian and Paleo diets.

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez and Lopez, 50, have tackled something together on the food front. In January, the duo embarked on a dietary test of willpower that involved refraining from carbs and sugar for 10 days and encouraged some of their celebrity friends to do the same. The challenge was a spinoff of a weight-loss plan developed by Dr. Curtis Brown that encourages followers to give up seven things — bread, potatoes, pasta, rice, sugar, caffeine and milk — for a week and a half.

The former Yankee and and the “On the Floor” singer celebrated the end of their rigorous eating regimen with a feast that included meat, rice, roasted veggies, salad, buffalo wings, pizza and more. “It’s finally over. It is finally over,” Rodriguez said in an Instagram Story at the time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!