



Joe Giudice is a changed man. The Italy native and wife, Teresa Giudice, sat down for a tell-all chat with Andy Cohen that aired on Sunday, October 27, and revelations from the special are still rolling in.

In a web exclusive from the primetime discussion, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, Cohen, 51, asked Joe, 47, about his drinking habits. As the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host mentioned, the reality star admitted to drinking “two or three bottles of wine in one sitting” prior to his prison sentence beginning March 2016.

Cohen also noted that Teresa, also 47, was worried her husband was drinking “too much” before going behind bars.

According to Joe, however, giving up alcohol at the start of his prison stint wasn’t a problem. “I could easily just stop doing whatever, I’m good like that,” Joe said, noting that he “didn’t go through any withdraws [sic] or anything like that” once in prison.

When Cohen asked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star if he’s indulging again since his release, Joe explained the drinking customs in his home country — where he is currently awaiting the final verdict on his appeal against his deportation. “Every time they [people in Italy] have a meal, they have two glasses of wine,” he explained. “Every kid does it.”

When pressed by Cohen, Joe said he is drinking “nowhere near” as much as he used to, declaring, “I don’t even like drinking anymore.”

Still, he acknowledged that Italy has “the best wines” and admitted to doing “a little drinking” when he first arrived in the European country earlier this month.

But it’s not just the drinking Joe isn’t a fan of anymore, it’s what follows. “I do not miss feeling like that the next day,” he added. “I don’t like it … I don’t miss the hangover.”

In the televised portion of the special, Joe and Teresa addressed whether or not their marriage will survive. At one point, Cohen asked Joe if he is still “in love” with his wife of 20 years, with whom he shares four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa responded to Cohen’s question by saying that she didn’t think that her husband “was faithful” to her when she was behind bars, and called him out for being “photographed with women” while she was serving time.

The in-depth interview came a little over two weeks after Joe was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and flew to Italy, where he is currently waiting to find out whether or not he will be allowed back into the United States.

Joe was placed in ICE custody in March after finishing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. His wife served 11 months in lockup for similar charges in 2015.