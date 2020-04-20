Keeping it all in the family! Joe Giudice recently whipped up a chicken dish using a recipe from his estranged wife Teresa Giudice’s Fabulicious cookbook and claims it was a big hit with his family in Italy.

“Today, I prepared one of Teresa[’s] recipe[s], chicken cacciatore that was straight from Salerno where her father is from,” Joe, 47, wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the cover of the 2011 book. “This is a simple, inexpensive, and ‘fabulicious’ dish to prepare for your family.”

The businessman is currently residing in his native Italy while he awaits a verdict on his appeal against deportation. He added: “My 🇮🇹 family is very impressed by her recipes so will you! Buon Appetito! #cookbookaddict #familyrecipes.”

The approval from Joe’s family in Italy might come as a bit of a shock to Teresa, also 47, who claimed during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion in March that she’s “sure” Joe’s relatives fault her for his legal troubles and subsequent deportation.

“I’m sure the whole family [blames me] because of the show,” Teresa told host Andy Cohen. “I’m sure they all do.”

RHONJ costar Dolores Catania clarified that Joe’s family feels the show put a spotlight on him and that is what led to him getting caught by the authorities for his crimes, which included conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud. He served 41 months in prison before being deported in October.

However, this isn’t the first time Joe has had Teresa’s back since Us Weekly confirmed the pair split in December 2019.

The former RHONJ star paid tribute to Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, after he passed away earlier this month at age 76. “Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day,” he, captioned a series of family photos with Gorga via Instagram. “Thank you for being a guiding light—your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges.”

Joe, who shares for daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Teresa, continued: “Thank you for cooking at family holiday dinners—I cherish the times we all sat around the table together playing cards and listening to your remembrances of thanks.Thank you for your wit—your daughter got the best of that. Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin.”

Additionally, Joe also gave Teresa some love on social media in February after watching her Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial with former costar Caroline Manzo. “I’m So Proud Of You both @teresagiudice And @carolinemanzo and everyone!” he captioned a series of stills from the ad. “The commercial had me doing the dip! I’m going out to find myself some hummus for my [food]. #sabra #superbowl was off the charts!!! #jlo #shakira.”