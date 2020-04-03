Never forgotten. Joe Giudice honored Giacinto Gorga with an emotional tribute following the news of his late father-in-law’s death.

“Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, captioned a series of family photos with Gorga via Instagram on Friday, April 3. “Thank you for being a guiding light—your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges.”

Giudice continued, “Thank you for cooking at family holiday dinners—I cherish the times we all sat around the table together playing cards and listening to your remembrances of thanks.Thank you for your wit—your daughter got the best of that. Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin.”

Joe’s estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, announced on Friday that Gorga, who was affectionately known as “Nonno,” had died at the age of 76.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us,” the Standing Strong author, 47, wrote via Instagram.

One day earlier, Teresa hinted that her father was in poor health and asked her fans to keep Gorga in their prayers.

“At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….please send my fathers way,” she wrote. “My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #thepowerofprayers.”

Gorga had been hospitalized numerous times over the last few years, including his most recent hospital stay in January 2020. Two months earlier, Gorga was hospitalized again for pneumonia. The patriarch recovered well enough to join Teresa and her daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, on a trip to Italy in November 2019. Joe is currently residing in the country while he awaits a decision on his deportation appeal.

Although Joe is mourning the loss of his father-in-law, his 20-year marriage to Teresa is coming to an end. The Skinny Italian author’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April, 2, that “paperwork is almost done” on the couple’s divorce proceedings.