Congratulations are in order … and not for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team did beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, Joe Giudice had his eyes on something else during the big game.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 47, took to Instagram as the annual sporting event was airing to share his excitement that his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, was appearing in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus alongside her former RHONJ costar Caroline Manzo.

Before the ad debuted on Sunday, Joe shared a clip from it and wrote in the caption: “Some people think a football game is about rivalry! I can assure you it is much more fun than that if we see a Sabra Hummus toss challenge! 💁 💁 😆😆 #sabra @teresagiudice @carolinemanzo let’s see who can toss better? #foodfight.”

After the ad with Teresa, 47, and Manzo, 58, aired, Joe, who moved to Italy in October 2019 amid his deportation case, took to Instagram once again. “I’m So Proud Of You both @teresagiudice And @carolinemanzo and everyone!” he captioned a series of stills from the spot. “The commercial had me doing the dip! I’m going out to find myself some hummus for my [food]. #sabra #superbowl was off the charts!!! #jlo #shakira.”

Joe’s kind words for his ex come days after he was spotted cozying up to other women in Mexico earlier this month and less than two months after he announced his split from Teresa.

Us Weekly confirmed on in December 2019 that the estranged spouses, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, called it quits after 20 years of marriage, but had no immediate plans to file for divorce.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Gia, also took to Instagram to congratulate her mom on her Super Bowl accomplishment, writing, “I’m so proud of you.”

Teresa’s portion of the commercial was first unveiled on Thursday, January 23. As Joe implied, the spot was about rivalries, hence why his ex was appearing alongside Manzo, whom she’s had a longstanding feud with for several years.

However, despite the tension between the reality stars, which was reignited in October 2019 after Teresa insinuated that Manzo was responsible for her and Joe’s prison time, Manzo’s son Albie, said the pair had a “good time” working together.

“I will tell you the God’s honest truth, my read on the entire situation, while they were filming the commercial and everything else was that they were having fun,” the Manzo’d With Children alum, 33, revealed on the Thursday, January 30, episode of his “Dear Albie” podcast. “I almost felt bad because I think it was the type of thing where mom was 100 percent herself, and I think I watched Teresa have kind of like, the hair up on her neck when she walked in and was looking for something to go on and then was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Because when they were together, these bulls–t aspect of things are just not present.”

The New Jersey native added: “I think you saw Teresa get a taste of actually what used to be a little bit. And I think honestly it was almost a little sad. They were in a room together and I think they were having a good time.”