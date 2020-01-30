Laughing it off? Melissa Gorga revealed how Teresa Giudice felt about the photos of estranged husband Joe Giudice cozying up to other women in Mexico.

“Yeah, [my husband] Joe [Gorga] and I were actually sitting on the couch together, and Teresa texted us the link to TMZ,” Melissa, 40, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 29. “I answered back, ‘Who are these hoes?’ And she answered back, ‘LOL.’”

Andy Cohen then quipped, “I want pictures of Teresa partying with a bunch of guys!”

TMZ obtained photos of the 47-year-old former construction business owner partying with several women in bikinis on Saturday January 26, nearly two months after Joe and Teresa, also 47, announced their separation. In one of the photos, Joe, who moved to Italy in October 2019 amid his deportation case, was spotted on a day bed with two women at the resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that the estranged spouses, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, split after 20 years of marriage, but had no immediate plans to file for divorce.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Melissa confirmed that Teresa isn’t dating anyone yet, but her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars are on the lookout for a new man.

“We ask her this at the reunion and she gives us a full description,” the “On Display” songstress said on E!’s Pop of the Morning. “She’d like a Jewish boy. She would like a nice Jewish boy.”

While some RHONJ viewers are holding out hope that Teresa will rekindle her old flame with her high school boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo, who sent her a shirtless snap during Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, Melissa isn’t convinced.

“Tony is at my house five days a week. He’s Joe Gorga’s best friend since they were in third grade,” Melissa said on WWHL. “I’ll be honest, they are really just a friendship. Tony is dating the world. … They grew up together also, they lived across the street from each other their whole life. I think they’re both single right now, so they’re just like, ‘Hey, look at me.’ ‘Well, look at me.’”

She concluded: “He’s a good guy. I would love her to end up with Tony, but I honestly don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.