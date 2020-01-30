Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice’s reunion on the set of their upcoming Super Bowl commercial wasn’t as dramatic as fans may have thought, according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum’s son Albie Manzo.

“I will tell you the God’s honest truth, my read on the entire situation, while they were filming the commercial and everything else was that they were having fun,” Albie, 33, revealed on the Thursday, January 30, episode of his “Dear Albie” podcast. “I almost felt bad because I think it was the type of thing where mom was 100 percent herself, and I think I watched Teresa have kind of like, the hair up on her neck when she walked in and was looking for something to go on and then was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Because when they were together, these bulls–t aspect of things are just not present.”

He continued: “I think you saw Teresa get a taste of actually what used to be a little bit. And I think honestly it was almost a little sad. They were in a room together and I think they were having a good time.”

Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, were close friends for the first three seasons of RHONJ. After their friendship deteriorated during season 4, they left season 5 — Caroline’s last season — on bad terms. According to Albie, the women saw each other for the first time in years at the commercial shoot for Sabra hummus in Los Angeles last month.

“Teresa walks in, I wasted zero time personally. I went right up, said ‘Hi,’ gave her a hug,” he said. “They said ‘Hi,’ and it was totally fine.”

Albie, who noted that he saw Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, before he started his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016, revealed that he and Teresa used to get along well.

“Teresa and I were actually really cool when she was on the show. We used to text often,” Albie said. “She was always trying to set me up with people. Very friendly relationship, especially when she was cool with Jac [Laurita] and obviously when she was cool with mom … the issues that Teresa and mom have in my opinion, I do believe, are on Teresa’s end manufactured but I think are — I don’t think she necessarily even realizes it.”

Teresa and Caroline’s ad is set to debut during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.