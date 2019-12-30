



Being a celebrity has its perks! Justin Bieber attended the Maple Leafs-New York Rangers hockey game in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, December 28, and received quite an unexpected surprise.

The 25-year-old “Love Yourself” singer had previously expressed his utter disappointment for the new Tim Horton’s coffee lids on social media. That’s why, while at the sporting event with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), on Saturday, the chain gifted him with an entire bag of the old beverage covers.

“We lost but I got a bunch of lids so there’s a win out of the night somewhere :(“ the Canadian crooner boasted on his Instagram Stories as he showed off his unusual gift.

The Grammy winner was still over the moon regarding his surprise on Sunday, December 29, and he once again took to Instagram to show his appreciation for his large supply of outdated coffee lids. “This is where it’s at @timhortons,” he captioned a snapshot of him drinking from a cup with an old top.

The photo was met with praise for the “What Do You Mean?” singer, as many of his followers were surprised he had the power to enact such a change. “You did thattttt,” one follower wrote alongside several fire emojis. Added another: “YAYYY YOUR POWER!!!”

Justin initially went off on Tim Hortons early Saturday after conducting a poll on his Instagram and asking his followers if they missed the coffee chain’s old lids, which featured a piece of plastic that folded down to provide an opening to drink out of.

Seeing as the results were overwhelmingly in favor of the old tops, the Drew House designer then gave the Canadian fast-food chain a piece of his mind. “I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of,” he wrote of the old covers. “The coffee would come out better … these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink. It’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.”

The musician also noted that the tops should be more environmentally friendly, adding: “Tbh it shouldn’t be plastic find a way to be recyclable let’s change the world 1 lid at a time.”

Starting in the summer of 2018, Tim Hortons gradually replaced Justin’s preferred lids in restaurants across Canada. The new lids, which he obviously dislikes, are taller, with a raised dome and tabbed closure, and are embossed with a maple leaf. According to Huffington Post Canada, they’re made of polypropylene — a recyclable plastic.

The company responded and told him as much, writing back, “Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100% recyclable plastic. We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better. DM us!”

While Justin eventually did get dozens of his beloved old lids at the hockey game on Saturday, the singer hasn’t always been as successful when asking for things he loves to make a triumphant return. In May, he tweeted about the “need” for Popsicle’s Double Stick Popsicles to find their way back on to supermarket shelves. Though the brand teased a possible return for the large frozen treat in July, it has yet to make a permanent comeback.