



Justin Bieber tweeted and Popsicle listened! Well, kind of. Back in May, the “I Don’t Care’ singer took to Twitter to reveal that he was with his manager, Scooter Braun , when the pair had an epiphany related to the brand and its line of popular frozen treats.

More specifically, the 25-year-old tweeted: “Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!”

Though it took some time, Popsicle has finally responded to Bieber’s request. On Tuesday, July 16, the company tweeted: “Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot … well, cold actually, because you know … Popsicle!”

In a follow-up tweet, the Good Humor-Breyers brand assured its non-famous fans that they too could get a chance to once again feast on a Double Pop … with a catch. “A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in?” the popsicle producer asked. “RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble.”

Braun, 38, saw Popsicle’s tweet and was impressed that he and his well-known pal wielded so much power. “Yes!!!” the music producer replied. “@justinbieber we made it baby!!!”

For his part, Bieber retweeted Popsicle’s message and replied with an even more specific request, writing: “We need the original banana flavor please.”

In an effort to drum up additional support, Popsicle appealed to fans of the Canadian crooner on Wednesday, July 17. “Hey #Beliebers: We’re in on the #BadGuyRemixStreamingParty. Let’s have double the fun and #BringBackTheDouble for Justin while we’re at it!” the company tweeted. “Help us get 100K.”

Currently, the initial tweet in question has more than 37,000 retweets, meaning it’s about 63,000 retweets away from the Double Pops goal.

While Popsicle attempts to reach its 100,000 retweets marker, the dessert maker tells Us Weekly it will be using its newly created limited run of Double Pops to delight a handful of Twitter fans with the in-demand sweet treat.

Though Bieber may be Double Pops most famous fan, he certainly isn’t the only one. “I love these yasss bring them back,” tweeted one supporter earlier this summer. Added another: “Double Pops were the best!”

