Think it’s hard to have a food-related controversy? Think again! Sure, it’s much more common for stars to have mishaps involving their fans or one another, but tiffs involving food aren’t entirely unheard of.

In fact, Kim Kardashian recently caused quite a stir when she mysteriously tweeted at Jack in the Box and called out the chain for an unknown incident. “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” the reality star shared in May 2019. She later shared that the mishap was about “other customers” and not a wrong order or her own fame, but she never revealed what actually happened.

Despite later tweeting that situation was later handled, many of Kardashian’s 60 million Twitter followers took issue with the fact that she called out the chain without explaining what bothered her. “Hey @JackBox there is a woman wearing a red sweater with shoulder pads at your Hickory, NC location. Can you tell me what brand it is? #dontblastJack @KimKardashian,” Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel quipped in response to the controversy.

Other food-related missteps are slightly less mysterious. Take, for example, when April Love Geary came under fire in June 2019 for giving her then-16-month-old daughter, Mia, some Hot Cheetos to munch on. After one follower mentioned that the spicy snacks “send multiple children to the emergency room each year,” the model, who is engaged to Robin Thicke, promptly put the controversy to rest.

“We’re here for a good time, not a long time,” she shot back.

Scroll down to see which other famous faces have been involved in food-related snafus!