Justin Timberlake Starts Girl Scout Cookie Debate: Thin Mints or Samoas

Which cookie reigns supreme? Justin Timberlake weighed in on which is the best girl scout cookie — Thin Mints or Samoas — and invited his Instagram followers to rep their favorites.

“You know, this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 39, said in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, February 27. Timberlake took a bite of a Samoa before he added, “Ooh. Ooh, do we support you.”

In a second clip, the Trolls star decided to open a debate to see who thinks Samoas can rival Thin Mints.

“Maybe we should start a survey,” Timberlake said. “I know everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies.”

The Grammy winner revealed that he’s Team Samoa, because he’s a fan of coconut. A member of his team confessed, “I truly think Thin Mints are overrated” to which another person shot back, “You’re overrated.”

The debate caught the attention of the Girl Scouts’ official Instagram and the non-profit organization noted that no matter what the flavor, all of the cookies are for a good cause.

“Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties… whatever you favorite Girl Scout Cookies is, they are all PACKED with business skills and support female entrepreneurs” Girl Scouts commented under Timberlake’s post. “Thanks for supporting local Girl Scouts, Justin!!”

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, has been in good spirits lately after he made headlines in November 2019 for cozying up to his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. The pair were photographed holding hands underneath a table at The Absinthe House in New Orleans. In another photo, the Raising Dion star, 30, rested her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Timberlake and Wainwright are “just friends” and “nothing inappropriate” occurred between the duo.

The “Cry Me a River” crooner seemed to have moved on from the drama when he posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Biel, 37, with a photo of the couple when they first started dating.

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” he captioned the post via Instagram on February 14. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

The Sinner star also gave Timberlake a shout-out and shared a photo of him with their 4-year-old son, Silas. “My valentines. Love you guys to the [moon emoji],” she wrote alongside the picture.