Here is your chance to drink like Kaley Cuoco! The Big Bang Theory actress served delicious custom cocktails when she wed equestrian Karl Cook in June 2018 in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and Us Weekly has the recipe for one of the drinks served on the couple’s special day.

Aptly titled the “Kaleyrita,” the libation uses Bandero tequila – a high-end spirit produced in the Los Altos highlands of Jalisco, Mexico – and combines it with fresh lime juice and a touch of agave nectar to bring out the subtle fruity notes of the liquor.

The margarita-like drink also features jalapeño slices (for some added spice) and a pinch of salt. The KC squared-themed nuptials — which were attended by Cuoco’s costars Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton as well as stylist Brad Goreski — also included a Karl’s old fashioned cocktail in honor of the groom, 28.

Elsewhere on the food front, the reception featured a dessert station with cookies, pies and cotton candy. Entertainment included a fire-breather, stilt walkers, and two women doing trapeze acrobatics.

Upon tying the knot, Cuoco, 33, expressed her happiness on Instagram, declaring herself “legally KCSQUARED.”

To make a tasty Kaleyrita for yourself, take a look at the recipe below!

Bandero’s Kaleyrita

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 oz Bandero Tequila

• 1 oz fresh lime juice

• 0.5 oz agave nectar

• 2 jalapeño slices

• Pinch of salt

• Lime wheel, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine tequila, lime juice and agave nectar in a glass and top with two jalapeño slices and a pinch of salt. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

