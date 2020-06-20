We don’t know about you, but the 4th of July has Us thinking about chars and stripes — and by stripes, we mean grill marks!

Firing up the grill on Independence Day is an American tradition. Food Network’s Katie Lee agrees. “We always have a family barbecue,” Lee, the cohost of The Kitchen, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The pandemic means that “this year will be different,” says the pregnant star, “but my husband [Ryan Biegel] and I are still planning to make our favorite foods,” like Lee’s flavorful kebabs, which (fittingly) provide a lot of freedom: “Assemble them in advance so you can have more fun and spend less time in the kitchen!”

The author of Katie Lee’s Easy-Breezy Eats: The Endless Summer Cookbook tells Us how to make her Jerked Beef and Chili-Honey-Garlic Shrimp Kebabs below. Try them out during your next social-distanced barbecue!

Jerked Beef Kebabs

Makes 12 kebabs

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ lb top sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch chunks

4 scallions, white and green parts, chopped

½ small jalapeño, chopped, including seeds (add more seeds if you want it spicier)

2 cloves garlic, smashed

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp light brown sugar

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp ground allspice

Pinch of ground cloves

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place beef in a nonreactive bowl. Place the scallions, jalapeño and garlic in a small food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the lime juice, oil, brown sugar, thyme, allspice, cloves and cinnamon, and puree until a smooth paste forms. Add the mixture to the beef along with a pinch each of salt and pepper, and toss until the meat is thoroughly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Soak 12 8-inch wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes. Remove meat from the fridge and let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Skewer 3 or 4 chunks of meat onto each skewer.

Preheat an outdoor grill to high. Brush the grill grates with an oil-soaked towel and grill the kebabs, turning once, until medium-rare, about 2 minutes per side. Serve hot.

Chili-Honey-Garlic Shrimp Kebabs

Makes 4-5 kebabs

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds (910 g; 16- to 20-count) shrimp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

⅓ cup (75 ml) honey

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Soak 8 to 10 wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high. Make sure the grates are clean.

Thread the shrimp onto the skewers, using two skewers for each kebab so that they hold securely and are easy to flip while cooking. Use 4 or 5 shrimp per kebab. Season both sides of each kebab with salt and pepper. Use a pastry brush to coat each side with oil.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine the honey and chili garlic sauce. Microwave for 20 to 30 seconds (or heat the mixture in a small saucepan to liquefy the honey) and whisk to combine.

Place the kebabs on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for about 2 minutes, until the shrimp begin to turn pink. Flip and brush with the honey mixture. Cook for 1 minute. Flip and brush the other side with the honey mixture. Cook for 1 minute. Flip again and brush with more sauce. Flip and brush again. Serve hot.

New episodes of The Kitchen air Saturdays at 11 A.M. on Food Network.

With reporting by Jennifer Picht