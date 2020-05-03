People all across the world are cooking up a storm and Google has the data to prove it! The search giant recently released new information that sheds light on what people all over the globe are whipping up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Among the most searched recipes worldwide, which looked at the period from March 1 to April 29, several classics made the cut. In fact, a representative for Google told Us Weekly that search interest in the term “recipe” has reached an all-time high in the United States and worldwide, from 2004 to now.

So what foods are people curious about? For starters, multiple desserts made the list, including brownies and banana bread. The latter dish comes as no surprise given that social media has been flooded with people (and even a few stars, such as pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger) showing off their sweet banana bread creations.

In fact, a version of confection — “Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread,” to be exact — nabbed the No. 5 spot on the list of most searched recipes in the United States, which Google released earlier this month, and interest in the treat remains very high. According to Google, “banana bread” remains the most searched recipe in each state over the past 30 days.

Other trending sweets in the United States noted in this new data set are “Buckle dessert,” “Brown Betty,” “Oreo dessert recipes,” “Apple dessert recipes” and “S’mores dessert.” Additionally, residents of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Montana had a keen interest in cinnamon rolls, as the sugary snack was the most uniquely searched recipe in each of those states.

As far as trendy foods go, Google also told Us that while dalgona coffee didn’t earn a a spot on the worldwide list, people are still very intrigued by the whipped coffee beverage. Top questions about the drink include “ How to make dalgona coffee?” and “What is dalgona coffee?”

On the savory side, both chicken and meatloaf made the cut, proving people are preparing a wide variety of comfort foods. Other more worldly dishes were also included, such as crepes, which are thin pancakes popular in France and other European countries.

Scroll down to see what other recipes people all over the world are searching for as the coronavirus crisis continues.