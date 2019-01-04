Another day, another Bird Box meme. Netflix released the film based on the Josh Malerman novel of the same name last month, and given the movie stars Sandra Bullock as a mother who must guide her children – blindfolded – through the outdoors, lest they die, it’s not exactly safe to imitate.

Still, that didn’t stop people from participating in the #BirdBoxChallenge, a viral task in which people blindfold themselves and attempt to do activities. Seeing as how the challenge lead to some injuries, the streaming service subsequently had to issue a statement condemning memes inspired by the flick.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted on Wednesday, January 2. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Apparently, KFC Singapore didn’t get the memo though, because later on Wednesday, the international branch of the popular fast-food chain shared a photo via Facebook showing Bullock’s character blindfolded and on a boat with her two blindfolded children, clutching a bucket of KFC wings.

The only #BirdBox you need. #KFCsg Posted by KFC on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

“The only #BirdBox you need,” the text along with the meme read. The post has garnered more than 1,200 shares and dozens of comments, many of which are praising the restaurant chain for its clever advertising tactic. “KFC again with the epic advertising,” wrote one user. Added another: “This is good. Love me some chicken.”

Even though KFC Singapore didn’t heed Netflix’s warning to leave the Bird Box memes alone, this funny photo isn’t hurting anyone a la the #BirdBoxChallenge, so we bet the entertainment platform would let this one slide!

Tell Us: Do you think KFC Singapore’s meme is funny?

