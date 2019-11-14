



The Kardashians’ certainly know how to fight dirty!

Khloé Kardashian celebrated the upcoming return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which is back on Sunday, November 17, after a brief hiatus — by posting a clip from an upcoming episode to her Instagram account.

In the 40-second video, which was shared on Wednesday, November 13, Khloé, 35, runs for cover as her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and mom, Kris Jenner, are engaged in one epic food fight. “Stop!,” the Good American designer screams as Kim, 39, launches a bowl filled with pasta salad in her younger sister’s direction.

Kourtney, 40, gets in on the action too, throwing a plate filled with pasta covered in tomato sauce at the Kocktails With Khloé alum.

“Am I bothered by this food fight right now?” Khloé rhetorically asks the KUWTK cameras. “Who the f—k wouldn’t be bothered by this?”

Adds the Revenge Body host: “This is, in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing and unacceptable.”

Jenner, 64, then enters the fray by hurling a container full of salad at Khloé. “Listen you little piece of sh-t,” the momager playful declares.

As Khloé continues to dodge the flying fusilli, she grows visibly more frustrated. “You messed with the wrong b—ch, Kris Jenner,” she tells the camera.

Just as the melee seems to be dying down, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch lobs one last fistful of food at Khloé. “Mom, stop,” she advises. “And if anyone is comfortable like this, I’m gonna question them. This is no way to live.”

Jenner agrees. Sort of. “No, this is no way to live,” she admits. “But if you can laugh at this and breathe, then I think you’re doing A-OK.”

As the clip ends, Kim sneaks up behind her mom and pours what appears to be a pitcher of iced tea over her head. The California native screams in response.

Though it’s not exactly clear what precipitated this food-focused skirmish, it has drawn mixed responses on social media. While some have called the fight “funny” and deemed it a great way to “build memories,” others are pretty outraged by the seemingly insensitive interaction.

“So many people without having anything to eat and you play with food that way saddens me because I admired them so much,” wrote one perturbed social media user. Added another: “Guys, food isn’t something you throw at people just to laugh.”

Back in November 2015, Kourtney and Khloé engaged in a less high-profile food fight. During that lighthearted rumpus at Kylie Jenner’s house, Khloé smeared her elder sister with guacamole, which eventually ended up on the walls and chairs in the Kylie Skin founder’s dining room.