



During a recent getaway to Turks and Caicos, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, revealed that when her famous mom vacations, she takes a separate suitcase that’s earmarked just for her wine supply.

In an Instagram story from earlier this week, Brielle, 22, shared a snapshot of some of her family’s luggage. In the center of the photo was a wide black bag on wheels. “A suitcase just for wine …” Brielle labeled the baggage. She also tagged her mom in the post and added a red wine emoji for good measure.

Furthermore, judging from the photo Brielle snapped, Zolciak’s vino bag doesn’t appear to be carry-on size. In other words, the Don’t Be Tardy star travels with a large bag, presumably filled entirely with her wine (or wines) of choice.

Believe it or not, wine isn’t the only thing Zolciak brings with her when she heads to a new place. Due to a dislike of restaurant dishwashers and the essence and odor they can leave behind in a glass, the self-professed “germaphobe” revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last year that she travels with her own array of Solo cups to drink out of.

“I don’t like the taste, at a restaurant, when you take a sip of wine and you taste the dish water,” she explained. “Or you smell it.”

The “Google Me” songstress also opened up about her wine of choice, which is Cakebread chardonnay. “I just got 20 cases from a guy in New Jersey of 2013, so I’m very happy. We’re good.”

It doesn’t look like the Zolciak-Biermann clan – which, aside from Brielle also includes Zolciak’s husband, Kroy Biermann, and the couple’s five other children – had any travel troubles this time around. The reality TV family made headlines last month when Brielle claimed they were kicked off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

She opened up about the incident on July 20 in a since-deleted tweet, alleging that Delta Airlines forced her and her family members off the flight because Kroy, 33, took too long in line with their service animal. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she claimed.

Referencing her younger siblings, the model added: “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF.”

Delta later Brielle’s claims that the family was removed from their aircraft in a statement to Us Weekly: “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

The airline also said that staff tried to help the group make alternate travel arrangements, though the family wound up making their own plans.

