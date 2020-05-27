Keeping things simple! Kourtney Kardashian has a salad for lunch nearly every day, and when it comes time to dress her greens, the star is partial to a no-fuss topping that she created.

Per a Poosh post published on Tuesday, May 26, 41-year-old Kardashian’s “simple” salad dressing is a “staple” in her kitchen and takes less than five minutes to throw together.

“She drizzles the light yet flavorful sauce on salads nearly every day (weekly for sure though),” the article noted. “It takes less than five minutes to make and only requires five ingredients.”

The base of the low-calorie topping is lemon juice, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then combines with organic mustard and an array of condiments including extra-virgin olive oil, white wine vinegar and salt.

The best part about this easy-to-make dressing, which is also dairy-free and gluten-free, is that it can be prepared in large batches. As the Poosh piece put it: “You can even double or triple the requirements and save and store the remaining for the rest of the week.”

Kardashian’s decision to share this healthy recipe with others came not long after she declared she was “proud” of her body after internet users suspected she might be pregnant with her fourth child. The E! Personality shares son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” she explained in a May 20 YouTube video. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

The California native added that she tries not to let what others say about her have an impact on her life. “‘Kill them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments,” she noted. “I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”

To that end, it’s no surprise that the Poosh founder candidly talked about her pastry-filled quarantine diet with sister Khloé Kardashian earlier this month. “I just finished four of those cakes in two weeks,” she told the Good American designer, 35, via a YouTube chat at the time. “Four cakes in two weeks!”

Kourtney, who considers herself a healthy eater, added: “I think it’s important to have cheat days — treat yourself days.”