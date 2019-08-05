



Krispy Kreme has done it again! For the third time in as many months, the North Carolina-based company has released a decadent filled doughnut that has Us drooling.

This time, the beloved chain collaborated with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to create two new filled doughnuts, which are scheduled to be available beginning on Monday, August 5, for a limited time. The treats, which are formally known as Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts, were designed with both peanut butter and chocolate lovers in mind. Furthermore, they mimic the candy brand’s Reese’s Lovers Cups release from earlier this year, which enabled fans to make room for more of what they love – chocolate or peanut butter.

The Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut has more peanut butter with chocolate, while the Chocolate Lovers Doughnut has more chocolate with peanut butter. More specifically, the peanut butter-heavy version consists of a chocolate original glazed doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter Kreme, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate drizzle.

The chocolate-focused treat, on the other hand, is comprised of a chocolate original glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter drizzle.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America?” wondered Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing.”

While the new doughnuts are offered by the dozen or individually, Krispy Kreme has also produced a limited run of a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese’s two-cup pack, letting fans purchase two Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers doughnuts, two Reese’s Chocolate Lovers doughnuts, or one of each.

These candy-centered foods come about two months after Krispy Kreme first introduced Original Filled Doughnuts as a fresh interpretation of its iconic Original Glazed confection. As the loaded pastries debuted, they were initially offered with a choice of Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme fillings only.

Last month, the company celebrated its 82nd birthday with a festive take on the stuffed confection known as the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut – a limited-edition menu item that was packed with delicious birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with colorful designs and rainbow party sprinkles.

