As we continue to uphold the government’s social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, commonplace activities like grabbing a bite to eat have been completely revamped.

Whether you are craving a sit-down experience or looking to recreate the vibe of a restaurant at home, Lady Byrd Café owner Misty Mansouri and Chef Fred Reyes have the answers for Us.



The Los Angeles farm-to-table eatery has taken socially distanced dining to a new level with their private outdoor greenhouse pods, extensive take-out/delivery menu, and nesting boxes filled with fresh produce, key grocery store items, wine, beer and more.

“My overall concept for the restaurant is new-American with heavy European and Mediterranean influences,” Mansouri tells Us Weekly exclusively. Chef Fred Reyes and I focus on comfort food that travels well and provide generous portions for our dine-in and take-out services.”

Some standout items to try according to the two: The chicken panini, beef (or vegan-friendly beyond meat) burger, spicy pulled pork sandwich, fettuccini alfredo and cobb salad.

“Being able to create meal options for everyone regardless of their restrictions or choices is very important to me,” Reyes shares. “We are mindful of dietary needs and are focused on making classic dishes with a fresh modern twist.“

Beyond enjoying delicious food, expect to feel like as though you’ve transported to Europe when visiting the the cafe’s outdoor patio space and garden.

“My goal is to give my patrons a transcending experience. … The color palette includes a lot of dark blues, creams, brass and bamboo, which gives the space a very European-oriented feel and creates a very romantic and soothing vibe,” she says.

If you prefer to convert your home into a mini-restaurant, Mansouri and Reyes recommend using one of their curated boxes to amp up the experience.

“We have a nesting box that includes a large selection of fruits and veggies, milk product, bread, juice, pasta and pasta, so you can easily create a couple of your favorite meals without taking any trips to the market,” Mansouri explains.

“We also offer a star gazing basket filled with cured meats and cheeses, olives, a variety of nuts, a baguette, a bottle of wine with glasses, a blanket and candles,” she continues.

“The boxes are filled with some of my favorite selections of fruits, vegetables and other ingredients that aren’t intimidating and can easily be used to cook a meal,” Reyes adds.

To take it up another notch, the restaurant allows for additional add-ons including fresh bouquets of flowers, pastries, confections, coffee and more.

“My fondest memories were either over eating a meal or preparing a meal,” Mansouri tells Us. “I remember cooking with my great grandmother as a child and there was so much love, culture and tradition present. I now get to cook with my son, which brings me so much joy. Enjoying a meal with friends and family is something I treasure.”

Lady Byrd Café is located at 2100 Echo Park Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90026 and offers breakfast, lunch, aperitivo and dinner. The restaurant is open 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:00p.m. Friday through Sunday.