Your chocolate bar cravings just got a healthy solution thanks to Moodygirl — the vegan, gluten free, vitamin and adaptogen-packed bars loved by Molly Sims, Olivia Culpo, Catt Sadler and more.

Leah Nierman, founder of Moodygirl, was inspired to create the product line after experiencing her own personal chocolate addiction, which often led to feeling bloated and emotional after devouring the candy.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always had an intense craving for chocolate around that time of the month,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Instead of overindulging on the candy or attempting to cut it out completely, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition graduate took matters into her own hands and was inspired to make a guilt-free chocolate bar that could help women.

“After what felt like a thousand batches, my mom and I came up with a base recipe containing only three ingredients including organic cacao, organic cacao butter and coconut sugar,” she says. “We added in magnesium and vitamin B6 to help support cramps and elevate mood. Our family and friends kept requesting more chocolate and Moodygirl was born.”

But just because her bars are filled with vitamins and adaptogens, doesn’t mean they’re any less tasty than your typical treat.

“People think the chocolate might taste different since it’s infused with vitamins and adaptogens. However, you cannot taste the vitamins or adaptogens in the chocolate,” Nierman explains. Moodygirl is sweet and creamy tasting and has a grainy, cookie-like texture, similar to a Mexican chocolate, because everything down to the coconut sugar is minimally processed.”

In addition to the delicious flavor, Nierman claims the chocolates helped with cramps, mood swings and hormonal headaches, which inspired her to take her original recipe (found in the For That Time of the Month flavor) and expand it to include a Chill Out bar, a Libido Lover bar and a Moody Matcha bar launching this winter.

“We have different chocolate bars for the different moods women experience, everything from sexy to anxious,” she notes.

“Moodygirl has helped me to feel overall more balanced in my life. … We created the products for the active health-conscious woman and someone who cares about the ingredients they put into their body,” Nierman shares.

And that includes A-listers. “Celebrities are naturally drawn to Moodygirl because they want to fuel their bodies with superfoods that make them feel good from within. … They recognize what they put into their bodies matters and affects the way they ultimately look, feel and perform.”

As for what you can expect: “Most people generally see results within 15 to 30 minutes after eating the chocolate. … You can enjoy them every day and on-the-go or a few times a week — really whenever you are feeling you need a little boost or have a craving,” the founder says.