Mandy Moore’s got sticky fingers and a full stomach! The actress attended the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12, and couldn’t stop herself from sneaking some food off of costar Jon Huertas’ plate.

“If you leave your plate unattended, Jon Huertas, your Impossible burger is gonna get eaten,” Moore, 35, told her This Is Us coworker via her Instagram Stories. The Golden Globe nominee was seated at a table during the ceremony with the rest of the cast from the NBC drama, but 51-year-old Huertas, who plays Miguel on the show, was nowhere to be found as dinner was served.

Moore drove that point home on Instagram Stories, adding, ““@jon_huertas – you left your burger unattended.” Apparently, this meant that the vegan food item was fair game.

This is all you get, bud,” Moore’s pal and Glamour west coast editor Jessica Radloff added, holding up a piece of a hamburger bun.

“Sorry!” the “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer quipped.

Though Huertas didn’t have much to say regarding the unexpected food theft, he did share Moore’s clip of the interaction on his own Instagram Stories, indicating he was aware of the incident. He was also seen chowing down on some eats from Baja Fresh, so clearly he didn’t miss his burger too much.

For the first time ever, the Critics’ Choice Awards served an entirely plant-based menu. Aside from Impossible burgers, which are hamburgers made from a blend of soy and potato proteins, attendees feasted on vegetarian tacos and burritos from Baja Fresh and vegan desserts from Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry, which Lucy Hale was pictured enjoying.

“When planning this year’s awards show, we wanted to be mindful of the impact that our event has on the environment,” Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a statement earlier this month.

The Critics’ Choice Awards’ decision to ditch meat for the awards ceremony comes exactly a week after the Golden Globes did the same thing, and served an entirely plant-based menu for the first time ever.

By Monday, January 13, Moore was headed to Iowa with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, to campaign for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The star, who was forced to return from a trip to Ecuador early last month after she and Goldsmith, 34, came down with “a major bout of food poisoning,” criticized her husband’s breakfast choice — a chicken and egg burrito.

“So we had food poisoning from eggs three weeks ago and you’re back on the eggs?” Moore wondered.

“Day one I was back,” Goldsmith declared as he took a bite of his meal.