Mandy Moore Cuts Ecuador Trip Short Gets Food Poisoning





Reset mode! Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were forced to cut their holiday adventure to Ecuador short when they both came down with food poisoning.

“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan,” Moore, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 27, after arriving back in the U.S. from the couple’s short-lived trip. “For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction.”

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in November 2018, jetted off to Ecuador ahead of Christmas to hike and explore with their “favorite friend and guide,” Melissa Reid, but the universe had another plan in mind.

“I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be,” the This Is Us actress explained on social media.

The couple planned on hiking Cotapaxi but after they were “both knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning” on day two of their travels, they had to switch up their itinerary.

“We made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday,” the A Walk to Remember actress said. “We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy.”

In a series of photos, the “I’d Rather Lose” singer showed her new end-of-year plans, which now include snuggling with her pets and taking in the views from her own home.

“I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come,” she continued. “Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the 🏔 😉).”

Moore added: “Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend—-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things (💩🤮) . We❤️ you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with 🐈 in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO.”

Before being plagued by food poisoning the duo visited Quito, Ecuador, and posed in front of a big piece of artwork.

“We’re here!” the New Hampshire native captioned the photo on December 23. “Taking in a cultural (and acclimatization) day in Quito before we embark on to adventures in the 🏔.”

The duo’s Ecuador adventure marks their second December trip to South America together. In December 2018, the pair went to Chile on their honeymoon. “Can’t wait for our next adventure,” Moore wrote at the time via her Instagram Stories.

“Trip of a lifetime,” the actress said via social media in December 2018. “Thanks to my sweet husband for indulging me in a trip where we could be active in the outdoors every single day.”