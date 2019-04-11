Taylor Goldsmith is one proud hubby! Mandy Moore’s husband paid tribute to the actress with a romantic message on her 35th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of,” the Dawes lead singer began on Wednesday, April 10, via Instagram. “I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence. Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too.”

Goldsmith added that Moore’s “kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds.”

“I’m so stoked I get to know you forever,” he concluded. “Thanks for hanging out with me ❤️.”

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in front of family and friends in Los Angeles in November 2018. Days before their nuptials, the “Candy” singer told Us Weekly exclusively that the musician is her “person.”

“I’m with the right person,” Moore said. “[Our wedding] will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them.”

The This Is Us star, who was previously married to Ryan Adams, came forward with claims of psychological abuse against her ex-husband in February.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore told the New York Times. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’ … His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Six additional women, including Adams’ ex-fiancée, Meghan Butterworth, spoke to the Times about the alleged abusive behavior they experienced during their time with the Whiskeytown musician.

Adams released a statement to Us hours after the NYT exposé was published.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he said. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

