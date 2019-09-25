Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia stole fans’ hearts in September 2016 when the first episode of This Is Us aired, and have continued to make viewers swoon both on and off set.

The duo, who play spouses Jack and Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC series, have acted as each other’s biggest fans on multiple occasions, and often share their admiration for one another on social media.

Ventimiglia and Moore have shared many happy moments together since being cast alongside each other on the show which also stars Chrissy Metz (Kate), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) and many more.

The Art of Racing in the Rain star, along with Metz and Brown, were all on hand in November 2018 when the Tangled actress tied the knot with Taylor Goldsmith. The pair exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at sunset in Los Angeles.

After Moore came forward with claims that her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their relationship, Ventimiglia gushed over the A Walk to Remember actress’ bravery. (Moore spoke out in a New York Times exposé earlier that month along with six other women who detailed similar allegations.)

“There are things that people live through, so to be able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly, you know, I’m incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is, which is a very giving, inspiring woman,” the Gilmore Girls alum told Access in February 2019. “And if anyone else can take away from that situation of being inspired to let someone know that they’re not alone in a feeling, it’s like, I think that’s a great thing to do.”

Scroll down to take a look back on some of Moore and Ventimiglia’s best costar moments!