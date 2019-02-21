There for his friend. Milo Ventimiglia supported his This Is Us costar Mandy Moore after she spoke out about alleged abuse in her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Adams.

“There are things that people live through, so to be able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly, you know, I’m incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is, which is a very giving, inspiring woman,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 41, told Access about his TV wife on Wednesday, February 20. “And if anyone else can take away from that situation of being inspired to let someone know that they’re not alone in a feeling, it’s like, I think that’s a great thing to do.”

Ventimiglia and Moore, 34, star as Jack and Rebecca Pearson, respectively, on the hit NBC drama.

The “Candy” singer was among seven women who accused Adams, 44, of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in a New York Times exposé published on February 13. “Music was a point of control for him,” Moore said, adding: “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

While the Tangled star classified her ex, whom she split from in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage, as psychologically abusive, Adams rebuked her claims through his lawyer. The Grammy nominee called the allegations “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.”

Ventimiglia is not the only costar who backed Moore after she spoke out. Shane West, who appeared in the 2002 romantic drama A Walk to Remember alongside the actress, told his pal via Instagram on February 13: “Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know.”

The Because I Said So star opened up further about her previous marriage during the Monday, February 18, episode of the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast. “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and I was so lonely,” she admitted. “I was so sad. … I knew that this wasn’t the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn’t the person I was supposed to be with. I knew that I wasn’t the person I was meant to be.”

Moore moved on with Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in November 2018. “Mandy’s life couldn’t be more different today,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s married to a good man and she’s truly happy.”

