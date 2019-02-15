Standing right beside her. Shane West supported his A Walk to Remember costar Mandy Moore after she spoke out about her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ alleged abusive behavior toward her during their marriage.

“Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know,” the Nikita alum, 40, commented on the This Is Us star’s Wednesday, February 13, Instagram post.

Moore, 34, and West starred as unlikely teenage couple Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter, respectively, in the 2002 romantic drama, which was adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name. The pair reunited with director Adam Shankman in February 2017. “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around,” the actress captioned a selfie of the trio on Instagram at the time. “Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My [heart] is full.”

The “Candy” singer accused Adams, 44, of psychological abuse in a New York Times exposé published on Wednesday. “Music was a point of control for him,” she told the newspaper of her ex, whom she split from in January 2015 following nearly six years of marriage. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’”

She continued: “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Through his lawyer, Adams denied Moore’s claims, which he called “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” He also noted that he supported his ex-wife’s “well-deserved professional success.”

The Tangled star defended her allegations in her Wednesday Instagram post. “Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” she wrote. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

Moore, who wed Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018, stepped out on Thursday, February 14, for the first time since the piece was published. A source told Us the songstress looked “super happy” while hanging out with her friends at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles, adding: “It just looked like a regular, fun girls’ night out with all the girls talking to each other, eating, drinking [and] snapping pics on their cell phones of each other.”

