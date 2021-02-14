Mariah Carey Unveils New Mariah’s Cookies Flavor for Valentine’s Day

Something to celebrate! Mariah Carey announced a new flavor is being added to her Mariah’s Cookies collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The singer unveiled the red velvet white chocolate chunk cookie via Twitter on Saturday, February 13. “Cooking a new flavor for Valentine’s! mariahcareyscookies.com,” she tweeted.

In the accompanying video, her hit “We Belong Together” played as she stirred something in a mixing bowl. “Ready!” she sang before sticking her hand in the dish and pulling out a cookie. She then performed a short snippet of “My Funny Valentine.”

The new flavor is available for delivery only and can be ordered on the Mariah’s Cookies website or through third-party delivery apps, including Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Seamless. The dessert comes in a red velvet white chocolate chunk box, as part of the create your own box option or as an add-on cookie.

Mariah’s Cookies are the perfect, last-minute gift for friends in celebration of Galentine’s Day or for a significant other with a sweet tooth. After all, everyone deserves a surprise delivery in honor of Valentine’s Day.

And the good news just keeps coming! Due to popular demand, the white chocolate cranberry cookie flavor will now be offered year-round at Mariah’s Cookies, in addition to chocolate chunk, triple chocolate, Heath Bar, lemon cooler and oatmeal raisin cookies.

Carey and Virtual Dining Concepts partnered to create a line of cookies with a range of flavors — from those that serve as holiday treats to some that are classic favorites. The desserts are available in boxes of six or 12 cookies, and customers can select their ideal combination of flavors for a delivery that will come right to their doors.

The Grammy winner launched her cookie brand in December 2020 — on National Cookie Day, of course! — with the holiday season in mind. “Yay, cookies!” she said in a statement at the time. “We love ‘em … love ‘em during the holidays … love ‘em all year round!!”

Restauranteur Robert Earl explained the idea behind Mariah’s Cookies in a statement of his own. “Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit,” he explained. “As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round.”

Visit Mariah’s Cookies to learn more and order the new flavor, red velvet white chocolate chunk, for Valentine’s Day!