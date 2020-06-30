Yikes! A recent trip to the doctor didn’t go very well for Mark Wahlberg. While the Lone Survivor star is healthy, he did find out that he has several allergies that need to be addressed.

“It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything. 🤢,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram snapshot showing the results of his allergy scratch test.

In the photo, which was shared on Monday, June 29, Wahlberg stands with his shirt off and his back to the camera. There are several pen marks on his skin indicating all of the different allergens that were tested. Multiple marks have a raised red spot next to them, suggesting that the Massachusetts native has quite a few allergies.

While Wahlberg didn’t specify exactly what substances were being examined, allergy scratch tests typically evaluate if a person is allergic to things like wheat, dairy, soy, pollen and pet dander. Bethenny Frankel, who has a potentially fatal fish allergy, underwent a very similar series of tests in March 2019.

Many of the Deepwater Horizon star’s famous pals weighed in on his results. “I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles,” Chris Pratt quipped in the comments.

“If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!” professional golfer Justin Thomas added.

Arrow alum Kat McNamara, who has many of her own food allergies, offered to be a source of support for the actor. “Welcome to the club,” she wrote. “If you need creative alternatives, happy to share… 👍.”

In March, Wahlberg opened up about his decision to pivot to a vegan diet. “I did a bone broth fast and ate just vegetables,” he told Men’s Health about how he got in shape for his role in Netflix’s Spenser Confidential. “I’ve been eating plant-based [products] for about three weeks now, and I gotta tell you — I’m feeling really good.”

The Daddy’s Home star previously made headlines for his eating habits in January when he was involved in a feud with Dr.Oz over the importance of breakfast. While Oz, 60, called the morning meal an “advertising ploy,” Wahlberg disagreed, noting that he follows his 2:30 A.M. workout with a hearty breakfast.