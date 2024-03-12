Martha Stewart is one of the 2024 additions for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, joining celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Duff Goldman, Andrew Zimmern and more.

The five-day wine and food festival is returning to Atlantis Paradise Island resort for the second year in a row, kicking off on Wednesday, March 13. The event takes place across the resort, with the festival pass and room package including tickets to Tacos & Tequila with Zimmern and Bling Empire’s DJ Kim Lee, the Taste of Paradise event with Zimmern, Michael White and Alon Shaya and the Jerk Jam with musician Wyclef Jean and chefs JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine.

Stewart, for her part, is set to host two events on Friday, March 15, beginning with a sunset soiree followed by wine dinner at the resort’s Ocean’s Edge bluff on. Along with carefully selected wine pairings, the planned menu for the dinner includes king salmon ceviche, charred beef fillet and chocolate sabayon dessert.

Scroll through for a list of other featured events from some of the many featured chefs:

Alex Guarnaschelli

The Food Network star’s food will be featured at Taste of Paradise on Friday, Sunny Side Up: Beachside Bites on Saturday, March 16, and Whisk Up the Fun: Learn to Bake on Sunday, March 17. Last year, Guarnaschelli’s wine lunch was a major highlight of the festival, so her events are sure to be top notch.

Duff Goldman

The Ace of Cakes chef has two Kids in the Kitchen events on Friday. He will continue to bring the sweets on Saturday with the Cake and Ice Cream Social and on Sunday with a Sweet and Savory Brunch.

Michael White

White is hosting a Master Class and Lunch on Thursday, March 14, featuring three different pastas.

Nobu Matsuhisa

Eat sushi like you’re a Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio or literally A-lister at the Nobu lunch with Nobu Matsuhisa on Friday.

JJ Johnson

Hosted by chef Johnson and Irvine, the Jerk Jam is an epic event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, and is brought to the next level with Wyclef Jean on Saturday night.

Andrew Zimmern

The festival’s signature tasting event includes with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourne’s Sip Sip and McKenzie’s Conch Shack; celebrity chefs Shaya, White and Zimmern.

Jose Andres

Andres will host Conch-Tales at his Fish restaurant located in The Cove at Atlantis.