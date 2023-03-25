She knows her snacks. Martha Stewart exclusively told Us Weekly what fans might not know about her, and it’s no surprise that there are a few fun facts revolving around her favorite munchies.

“My favorite snack is Oreo cookies,” the “Martha Stewart Podcast” host, 81, gushed to Us while promoting the Nabisco brand. “My new favorite is the Most Oreo Oreo — the pieces of Oreo grind mixed within the creme really brings it to the next level.”

The treat, which hit shelves earlier this year, features two chocolate-flavored basecakes packed with tons creme. For the first time ever, the creme has tiny bits of Oreo mixed in. The new cookies hit shelves last month, but they’re limited edition — meaning the overstuffed baked goods are only available for a little while.

Oreos are just one of the snacks that Stewart would recommend for a party. A good variety of food — from appetizers to desserts — is among Stewart’s top hosting tips. “One way to guarantee that your guests are having a great time when you’re entertaining is to provide great snacking options,” she explained to Us.

Stewart didn’t just talk about food, though. She revealed her favorite TV shows, drinks and more. Scroll for 25 things to know about Stewart:

1. My favorite guilty pleasure TV show is Fauda [on Netflix].

2. My No. 1 beauty secret is Mario Badescu’s Super Collagen Mask.

3. My first car was a pale yellow 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 four-door sedan.

4. My secret talent is that I can always find a simple, better way to do a household task.

5. My Hermès bathing suits are my favorite items in my wardrobe.

6. I never watch a movie more than once.

7. My favorite way to decompress after a long day is to go out to dinner and enjoy oysters and an ice-cold, very dry vodka martini.

8. On a typical Saturday night, you’d find me glued to the TV watching Saturday Night Live.

9. On Sunday afternoons, you’d find me on a nice trail ride with one of my Friesian horses through my farm.

10. My favorite room is my kitchen, without a doubt.

11. My favorite meal to cook is the next one.

12. Fans always want to know about my friendship with Snoop Dogg when I run into them on the street.

13. I have a large Rolodex with thousands of contacts.

14. My alternate profession would be a veterinarian.

15. The songs that bring back the best memories are “I’m Your Man” by Leonard Cohen and “I Met a Man Today” by Karen Akers.

16. I don’t do karaoke!

18. One item every household should have is family.

19. My favorite cleaning hack is to use your bath towel to clean your shower after every use. This ensures that you don’t use [it] more than once between cleanings!

21. My favorite book is probably One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez.

22. My favorite thing to do with Snoop Dogg is catch up over a bottle of 19 Crimes’ Martha’s Chard or Snoop’s Cali Red.

23. I’m fascinated by the metaverse and technology.

24. I don’t get starstruck very often.

25. My celebrity crush growing up was James Dean.