



Chrissy Teigen is dedicated to figuring out what Oreo’s latest mystery flavor is!

The star revealed via a series of tweets on the night of Wednesday, September 25, that she had received a package of the Mystery Oreos and worked diligently to crack the case. “Ate an entire box of Oreos (for research) because they sent this giant escape room-like mystery package for their mystery flavor. Little clues all over,” she shared.

The 33-year-old then noted that the gimmick left her crying with laughter because the “pastry chef” behind these unknown cookies left his card inside the box. The pretend baker’s name was none other than “Chris Saunt,” which sounds an awful lot like “croissant.”

“This is my kind of humor. Haven’t laughed that hard in a long time,” Teigen mused.

The Bring the Funny judge then proceeded to explain exactly why she found the gag so hilarious. “Imagine eating 30 Oreos, slowly swishing them around your mouth. Reading a ‘found’ grocery list. Calling mystery phone numbers. Reading a map. For hours. Then you read the Chris Saunt business card.”

Everything the cookbook author mentioned is part of a campaign from Nabisco, the maker of Oreo cookies, which announced the release of its mystery flavor earlier this month. According to the company, which has released various clues in recent weeks, fans must ready their minds and prepare their taste buds because “the Mystery Oreo could be anything, from a combination of two current Oreo flavors to an entirely new variety.”

When we tasted tested the cookies at the Us Weekly offices, we guessed that they were Teddy Graham-flavored. Apparently Teigen had a similar assessment.

“I believe we are either working with French toast or Cinnamon Toast Crunch here,” she tweeted. “It’s very buttery. It is an excellent cookie. I need another box to confirm.”

The Target cookware designer then played up some of Oreo’s funny gimmicks. “Chris Saunt isn’t picking up the phone I’ve tried,” she added, tweeting a snapshot of Chris’ business card. “I need to connect with Chris.”

As Oreo fans know, mystery flavors of the cookie are nothing new, though it has been two years since any of the limited-edition secret treats have hit shelves. In fact, the last mystery flavor — Fruity Pebbles — was unveiled in 2017 to mixed reviews.

The identity of this year’s Mystery Oreo is expected to be revealed next month. In the meantime, customers can try their own hand at solving the mystery Oreo challenge by reporting to MysteryOREO.com and submitting their flavor guess for a chance to win a cool $50,000. The challenge runs through November 10.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!