This is one fast-food hack you’re going to want to pay attention to. Sure, eating McDonald’s french fries topped with ketchup isn’t a particularly difficult task, but it is one that, at the very least, is often messy and disorganized.

For example, while dipping the fries in ketchup can result in greasy, condiment-covered hands, pouring ketchup over the fries often means some are fully coated, while others barely boast a taste of the red stuff. That’s why we fully support the latest fast food-related trick that’s currently making the rounds on social media.

It all began with a tweet posted in early January that revealed the real reason McDonald’s fry containers are so tall and oddly-shaped. “Did y’all know the flap on your fries box actually has a purpose?” the tweet asked, including a photo of the tall side of said fry vessel bent backwards to create a horizontal “ketchup ledge,” of sorts.

As it turns out, many social media users were not, in fact, aware of this mind-boggling maneuver. “It’s a whole new world!” wrote one. Exclaimed another: “Oh Wow … I had no idea.”

Still, some did manage to find a flaw or two in this hack. As one skeptic asked: “What if I get small fries? Where does the ketchup go then?” Another chimed in with what many believe the tall side of the fry carton is actually for, explaining, “I think the high end of the box is meant for the workers to be able to grab the top without burning your fingers w freshly hot fries out from the deep fryer (scalding hot oil). But this can of course double as a dip corner.”

Intended purpose aside, several people commented that they can’t wait to try this hack, which is not unlike the Chick-fil-A maneuver that took the fast-food world by storm in September. That trick involves threading a straw (which is attached to a drink) through a hole in the takeout container, thus keeping the entire meal in one place and allowing for one-handed eating and drinking. Said an astonished social media user at the time: “I am so shook.”

