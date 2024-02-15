Morgan Wallen to Open a Bar in Downtown Nashville Inspired by His Fans

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is opening his own bar in Nashville’s famed Broadway district. The food, drink and live music concept will aptly be called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen.

The “Seven Summers” singer and Tennessee native said the name has personal and professional meaning. “I sing about finding myself in ‘this bar’ and now it’s coming to life,” he said. “This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music.”

Wallen is opening the bar with TC Restaurant Group, the hospitality company behind many of the other celeb-driven bars on Broadway, including Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House.

“Morgan Wallen is one of the most sought after stars in the music industry, and we are thrilled that he has trusted us to deliver a concept that will bring him closer to his fans, hold fast to his roots and enshrine his name among an exclusive group of artists who can claim international stardom with a Lower Broadway destination fans all over the world seek out,” said Adam Hesler, President at TC Restaurant Group.

Related: Stars Gone Country Yeehaw! Stars like Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew McConaughey have all stepped out of their comfort zones to get into the Nashville groove. Click through to see some famous faces that have gone country!

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen will take residence just off Broadway on 4th Avenue adjacent to the historic Ryman. The 30,000 square foot space will feature three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop.

The food program will be a key piece of the new downtown destination. Curated by Wallen with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, Vice President of Culinary Development for TC Restaurant Group, it will feature some of the singer’s most beloved bites.

“We’re designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City,” he said.

Wallen, an 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards winner and Top Male Artist, recently wrapped the first part of his five country/three continent 57-show One Night At A Time World Tour stadium tour and will be back on the road with the show this spring.

The “Sand in My Boots” singer recently dropped a new version of his fan favorite song “Spin You Around” in response to the allegedly unauthorized release of an album of his early work. Wallen donated $100,000 to the Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals for the Arts (VLPA) in the wake of the leak to prevent upcoming artists from running into the same issue.

Related: Justin Theroux, Channing Tatum and More Stars Who Own Bars Stars behind the bar! Though an acting or reality television career might be enough for some celebrities, there are a handful of famous faces who own bars in addition to their roles on the big and small screens. Take Justin Theroux, for example. The Wanderlust star opened a bar called Ray’s on New York City’s […]

“I hope young aspiring musicians read this story and know they should never have to give up their creative freedoms for an opportunity in this business,” he said at the time.

With that hiccup from the past behind him, Wallen is looking forward to opening This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen later this year, concluding, “I hope This Bar is a place you’ll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together.”