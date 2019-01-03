Move over, keto fans, there’s a new superior diet in town! U.S. News & World Report released its list of the 41 best diets overall, and celeb favorites such as the keto and Whole30 diets failed to nab the top spot. In fact, neither popular weight-loss plan managed to crack the top thirty, which is pretty surprising.

The rankings, which were published on Wednesday, January 2, ordered dozens of diets based on a few key criteria. More specifically, individual diets were ranked based on safety, how easy they are to follow, how nutritious they are, and how effective they are in terms of weight loss and preventing diabetes and heart disease.

What’s more, the rankings also took into account “input from a panel of health experts,” many of whom had concerns about some of the more popular, celebrity-friendly weight-loss plans.

The keto diet, for example, tied for 38th overall, earning just 2.1 out of 5 stars. “The strictly carb-limited, high-fat diet left some experts concerned about nutritional imbalances (a couple recommended medical supervision would be necessary); others raised concerns the diet is extreme or rigid and would be difficult to sustain,” U.S. News & World Report explained. Still, it has been embraced by stars such as Halle Berry and Alicia Vikander.

The Whole30 diet, which counts Busy Philipps and newlywed Miley Cyrus among its devotees, tied for 38th place due to “an absence of scientific support; its severely restrictive nature; its elimination of whole grains, legumes and dairy; and its short-term approach and long-term promises.”

So what diet did come out on top? For the first time ever, the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes “fruits and vegetables, olive oil, fish and other healthy fare,” reigned supreme. The sensible plan earned “resoundingly positive” feedback from experts, giving it an edge over many competitors. The No. 2 and 3 spots went to the DASH diet and Flexitarian diet, respectively.

