Standing up for herself. Padma Lakshmi clapped back after a social media user criticized one of her popular recipe tutorial videos on Instagram. In her pointed retort, the Bravo personality indicated that she has no place in her life for petty jabs.

The saga began on Saturday, July 25, when the Top Chef host, 49, shared a video of herself whipping up some Sichuan bok choy. In the nearly six-minute clip, Lakshmi, who is wearing jeans and a red tank top, starts by slicing some mushrooms and bok choy. Next to her cutting board is a sheet of paper, presumably with some cooking instructions typed out on it.

Apparently, the Instagram user took issue with the star’s wardrobe choice and setup. “You could not think of another shirt or to do it without the internet printout???” the naysayer wrote in the comments. “Ridiculous!!!”

Without wasting any time, the Taste the Nation host shot back with her thoughts. “Excuse me? Why are you even on my page dear? What happened to you today that you need to lash out at me?” she began in her retort.

The Love, Loss and What We Ate author then addressed each of the commenter’s gripes, adding: “FYI: That’s not an internet printout, it’s a recipe we are testing for my upcoming cookbook but what if I were using an internet printout? Why would that be so terrible? And my home, my choice of shirt.”

After setting the record straight, Lakshmi encouraged the troll to take stock of what she wrote. “There’s so much negativity in the world, do we really need more of it from you on my clothing or recipes?” she asked.

The India native also offered some suggestions for her critic in an effort to help her find some happiness. As she put it: “Pls take a hot bath, have a glass of wine, or even pleasure yourself if you have to because you clearly are in need of some joy today. I’m sorry my cooking didn’t do it for you. I really am.”

The Tangy, Tart, Hot and Sweet author previously dealt with a nasty Instagram user in April, shortly after she posted a separate recipe video in which she was wearing a gray dress without a bra, which the critic deemed “sad.”

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” Lakshmi shot back in a subsequent Instagram video at the time. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today.”

The Easy Exotic author added: “But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, Lakshmi has been sharing some of her favorite recipes from inside her own kitchen. She’s made dishes such as schnitzel, vegetarian tacos and more.