Lunch is served! We have a good idea of what stars like to eat for breakfast, but lunch is a completely different ballgame. The midday meal can consist of anything from salad to chicken wings and everything in between, and many celebrities certainly like to switch up their lunches whenever possible.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. In February 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared everything she eats in a day during a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted that her breakfasts are fairly consistent, she admitted that she “can’t eat the same thing everyday” so far as lunch is concerned.

As she explained at the time, some of her favorite lunch options include lemon chicken with vegetables and homemade tacos, though it really depends on what she’s “feeling” on any given day. Other staples include steak burritos and salads from Health Nut — a California chain that the Kardashian/Jenner family loves.

However, if Jenner is having her midday meal in a hotel while traveling, consistency is key. As the California native explained, she “always” orders lemon chicken with white rice and vegetables when she’s away. More specifically, Jenner typically asks for kale salad with jalapeños and croutons. “That’s bomb,” she declared.

For Padma Lakshmi on the other hand, what she eats for lunch on any given day depends largely on whether or not she’s in the midst of filming Top Chef. If she is hard at work on the Bravo reality series, she tries not to eat too much food since taste-testing is a part of the gig. “I want to give the contestants the full audience of my appetite, especially in the first half of the season,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2020. “I have to, sometimes, try 19 different dishes in that quickfire alone.”

To “clean out” whatever food she’s eaten while working, Lakshmi whips up a midday “funky drink” made with green tea with honey, unsweetened cranberry juice, a vitamin C packet and a “heaping scoop of fiber powder.” However, if she doesn’t drink her custom beverage quickly enough, it morphs into “a sludge.”

“It’s important to drink that fast,” the Easy Exotic author reiterated. “It’s not very pleasant — this is not a treat — this is medicine for my body because I’ve had to eat whatever funky food I’ve had to eat. When you’re eating that much food, your system expects more food.”

Scroll down to see what more stars eat for lunch!