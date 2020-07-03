Bumping along! Lea Michele put her growing baby bump on display on social media after taking a one-month break from Instagram.

The Scream Queens alum, 33, showed off her bare belly while on a hike on Friday, July 3, via her Instagram Story. The actress wore a black sports bra, leggings, black sneakers and a matching face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michele has kept a low profile on Instagram following her June 3 apology, in which she apologized to anyone she had hurt with her actions on Glee or other projects.

The pregnant star has been spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Zandy Reich since taking ownership for her poor treatment of others while working on past projects, but she hasn’t shared much on her accounts following the criticism.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” the New York native wrote via Instagram in June. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

She also addressed her plan to change her ways moving forward, especially since she is going to be a mom soon.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” Michele added. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

The singer’s apology came after she tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her former Glee costar Samantha Marie Ware retweeted it.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” Ware, 28, wrote in response to Michele’s BLM tweet. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

The What/If star’s remarks were only the beginning when it came to Michele’s former costars opening up about their experiences with her. Spring Awakening’s Gerard Canonico and Glee’s Heather Morris were among many actors who spoke out about their treatment by the actress.

The negative stories, paired with Michele’s past actions, led to HelloFresh ending their partnership with the Broadway star on June 2.

A source told Us on June 9 that the actress is hoping to grow after being accused of creating a toxic working environment in the past.

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past,” the insider explained. “This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”