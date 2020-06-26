Getting back out there. Pregnant Lea Michele emerged for the first time since former costars accused her of creating toxic work environments.

The actress, 33, went for a walk with her husband, Zandy Reich, in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 24. She showed off her bare baby bump in a black sports bra and matching leggings.

Michele found herself under fire earlier this month after she tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Samantha Marie Ware accused the New York native of making her life on the Glee set “a living hell,” writing via Twitter: “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Following the What/If star’s allegations, more of Michele’s costars began opening up about their own experiences with her, from Spring Awakening’s Gerard Canonico to Glee’s Heather Morris.

HelloFresh went on to end their partnership with Michele, and the Golden Globe nominee apologized for her behavior in a June 3 Instagram post.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” the Scream Queens alum wrote at the time. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

The following week, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Michele hoped to grow from her past mistakes, explaining, “This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

Us confirmed in April that the Broadway star is pregnant, expecting her first child with her husband, 37.