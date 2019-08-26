



Leslie Knope lives on! Well, sort of. The beloved character from Parks and Recreation isn’t returning to the small screen, but her presence will undoubtedly be felt at Replay Lincoln Park in Chicago later this month.

The watering hole recently announced it will transform into a bar dedicated the NBC sitcom about the parks and rec department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, starting Friday, August 30.

The TV-themed pop-up will pay homage to the show’s characters and well-known scenes. It will also recreate many locations from the popular comedy, which went off the air in 2015. According to NBC 5 Chicago, those locales include the Department of Parks and Recreation, Andy’s Shoeshine Stand, Li’l Sebastian’s Stable and more. The pop-up is slated to run through October 20.

Furthermore, themed events at the pop-up will include The Harvest Festival, a Mouserat concert and a Treat Yo Self night based on Donna and Tom’s self-indulgent philosophy.

And since no themed pop-up is complete without specifically designed food and drinks, there will also be edible tributes to the Glitter Factory’s breakfast buffet, JJ’s Diner, and Sweetums, Pawnee’s own food company.

On the cocktail front, visitors can expect to sip on drinks such as the Give Me All the Bacon — a bacon-infused bourbon and maple syrup old fashioned. “I can’t miss this one. I have to go,” commented one excited Facebook user. Added another: “This one’s for you Li’l Sebastian.”

Over the years, Replay Lincoln Park has made a name for itself by hosting themed pop-ups. The bar is currently modeled after SpongeBob, and hosted events dedicated to Game of Thrones and the ill-fated Fyre Festival in the past.

The idea of a TV-themed pop-up is nothing new. Earlier this month Los Angeles was home to a temporary Peach Pit in anticipation of the BH90210 premiere, and next month Friends’ Central Perk will be coming to downtown New York City as part of an installation dedicated to the beloved ‘90s sitcom.

