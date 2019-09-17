



Talk about a match made in heaven! Pizza Hut and Cheez-Its have joined forces to create a “mouthwatering, first-of-its-kind” menu item. As you may have guessed, the new hybrid food, which debuted on Tuesday, September 17, combines Pizza Hut pizza the flavor of Cheez-It crackers.

The dish, which is formally known as the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, features four baked jumbo squares topped with that distinctly sharp, real cheese taste you know and love from Cheez-Its cooked to toasty perfection. Each crispy square is stuffed, in true Pizza Hut style, with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, and served up with a side of marinara dipping sauce to create the ultimate, craveable mash-up.

Basically, as the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza’s moniker suggests, it’s a massive Cheez-It-flavored square filled with cheese or a cheese and pepperoni combo.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life,” said Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, Marianne Radley, via a press release. “Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

According to the press release, this cheese-centric partnership stemmed from the fat that Cheez-Its are a popular snack among one of Pizza Hut’s largest fan bases — college students. Armed with that knowledge, the fast-food chain’s culinary team then worked with the cracker brand to create a product that brought the best of both foods together.

“Kellogg’s iconic Cheez-It brand brings a whole new dining experience to Pizza Hut lovers and will not disappoint,” noted president of Kellogg’s U.S. specialty channels, Wendy Davidson. “The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza is an example of two great companies leveraging their strengths to delight guests with a new experience on a classic favorite.”

If you’re looking to give Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza a try, you better act quickly. Though the new food is now available on Pizza Hut menus nationwide, it’s only slated to be around for a limited time.

The dish is currently exclusively being sold at Pizza Hut for the regular menu price of $6.49. However, on Tuesday, September 24, the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza will be added to the eatery’s $5 N’ Up Lineup for just $6 when customers buy two or more $5 N’ Up Lineup menu items.

Though the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza has been on the market for less than 24 hours, it’s already generating plenty of positive buzz. As one Twitter user put it, “America has been made great again.” Another simply declared, “I need it.”

