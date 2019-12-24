



Even royals struggle sometimes! In a new video shared by the royal family via Twitter on Tuesday, December 24, Prince George is shown having a tough time mixing a bowl of Christmas pudding.

The clip of the 5-year-old was taken earlier this month on Saturday, December 21, as he joined his father, Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II at an event to celebrate the launch of the Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas campaign.

In the video, which has no sound, the eldest of 37-year-old Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children grips a wooden spoon while attempting to stir the various ingredients together. The tough nature of the sticky ingredients made mixing a bit of a challenge for the future king.

At one point in the clip, Prince Charles, 71, approaches Prince George’s work station and tosses even more ingredients into his bowl. Prince William later does the same thing, as George is eventually the only royal left stirring his holiday treat.

The addition of even more dried fruit compels the elementary schooler to take a different approach to incorporating the ingredients. Instead of mixing everything together, Prince George wields his spoon and begins to use it to stab the hearty mixture repeatedly.

Just as the littlest royal present fully embraces his new tactic, his 93-year-old great-grandmother grips her son’s arm and stealthily removes herself from the soon-to-be mess.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George came together to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of a Royal British Legion initiative,” the royal family’s Twitter account wrote along with the newly released video. “Watch this clip as Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses take part in the pudding stir.”

Per an earlier statement from Kensington Palace, “The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.”

The statement from the royal residence also noted that the puddings the royals were making “will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth — also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.”

Last week’s gathering, which took place in Buckingham Palace’s Music Room, marked a rare occasion on which the queen and three future kings were photographed together.