Royals — they’re just like Us! Prince William recorded an episode of the “That Peter Crouch Podcast” on Wednesday, July 29, but before he got down to work, the future king of England ordered some food.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, was interviewed on the podcast from inside Kensington Palace as a way to raise awareness for his Heads Up mental health campaign and was joined by hosts Peter Crouch, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark.

In a short video clip of the episode which was shared on BBC 5 Live Sport’s Twitter account, William is seen walking in to the room with two big plates of curry and naan. As he gleefully told the hosts, the food was delivered from Samrat Indian Restaurant, which is in West London and is apparently one of 39-year-old Crouch’s favorite haunts.

As for how the food made its way to the royal residence, William noted the food had to go through security first. He quipped: “There’s an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked!” intimating that the grub was dropped off via Uber Eats.

“Are you serious? The Samrat has delivered to the palace?” Fordyce, 47, asked.

“I think it’s the first time The Samrat’s delivered to Kensington Palace,” Crouch declared. “It might be the last time. He’s left a little menu as well, as if you’re going to go back there!”

William, who enjoyed a beer with his curry, then opened up to the hosts. Over the course of the podcast, which was intended to promote openness around mental health discussions, particularly in men and through soccer, the prince was especially candid. He even noted that Prince George, his 7-year-old son with Duchess Kate, could “definitely” have a future in professional soccer.

“I reckon he could be [Aston Villa’s] all-time leading goal scorer,” William, who is a fan of the team, declared. “I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant.”

The royal, who also shares Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, is “trying not to persuade” his eldest son to like the professional team. “I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” he explained. “I do like the values and the ethos of the club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”