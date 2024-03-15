Your account
Food

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Eats and Drinks at Florida’s Hottest Restaurants — And You Can Too (Exclusive)

By

The Real Housewives of Miami cast is a nonstop party — and thanks to Us Weekly’s insider’s guide, fans can eat and drink just like the stars.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, viewers will get an exclusive look at where the RHOM stars really dine and drink in Florida on and off camera. First up: Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge.

“We filmed a couple of scenes at Seaspice,” Marysol Patton told Miami’s New Times in January 2022, while reflecting on season 4 of the Bravo series, which premiered in December 2021.

'The Real Housewives of Miami' Cast Eats and Drinks at Florida's Hottest Restaurants — And You Can Too
‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast. Gizelle Hernandez/Stephanie Diani/Bravo

She teased, “I’m not a big eater. I’m more of a drinker,” but called the restaurant’s crudo dish her go-to food pick.

Seaspice is located on the Miami River, where both locals and visitors are treated to breathtaking views of the downtown skyline. Us recommends trying one of their signature casseroles and a craft cocktail while in town.

Real Housewives of Miami

Kiki on the River is also situated along N River Dr. in Miami. The Greek eatery leans into its Mediterranean island-inspired riverfront setting and pays homage to the location’s original fish market with the ambiance. It’s the perfect spot for a girls’ brunch.

“Kiki is always great,” Marysol told New Times in 2022, confessing, “I kind of indulge at Kiki. I love the grilled shrimp, the octopus and the hummus.”

Where Do Leonardo DiCaprio Kylie Jenner More Celebs Eat in Miami

On the series, however, Marysol previously revealed that Fiola Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, is the “hidden gem” she can’t stop visiting. Fiola is the sister restaurant of the Michelin-starred Washington, D.C. flagship created by Italian chef Fabio Trabocchi.

For lunch Us suggests diners enjoy the ricotta apple bruschetta to share before feasting on the fusilloni al pesto pasta and topping off the meal with gelato.

A trip to Miami wouldn’t be complete without a meal at Sadelle’s Coconut Grove, which the RHOM stars love. The hotspots brings a bit of New York City to the southern coastal community with its unique menu items such as cheese blintzes, latke royale caviar and fried chicken sandwiches.

Watch the exclusive video above to see more Housewife-approved hotspots in the Miami area. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.

