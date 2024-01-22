Reese Witherspoon isn’t concerned about eating the snow, and she’s laughing off the critics who disagree.

The drama started when Witherspoon, 47, showed a recipe with freshly fallen snow. “Snow days were made for Chococinnos,” she captioned the Friday, January 19, TikTok video, which showed her scooping snow off a car into two mugs.

“OK, so we had a ton of snow over the last two days. We decided to make a recipe,” Witherspoon explained in a voiceover. (Witherspoon divides her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The latter city received several inches of snow last week.) She added some cold brew, salted caramel syrup and chocolate syrup for a delicious treat.

Some viewers didn’t exactly think it was a mouthwatering recipe. “Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt I just want to see if it’s safe to eat first 😂,” one commenter wrote.

The Morning Show star acquiesced, showing off a cup with perfectly clear liquid. “It’s clear! Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?” Witherspoon laughed in a follow-up video the next day.

Related: Reese Witherspoon Brings Daughter Ava Phillippe to Critics Choice Awards Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon brought her mini-me as her date to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Witherspoon, 47, and Ava Phillippe, 24, struck a pose together on the red carpet at the 29th annual ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, January 14. She wore a black strapless Celine gown adorned […]

Reese WitherspoonNot everyone was against Witherspoon’s snow day recipe. “Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid,” one commenter added.

Witherspoon responded to the commenter in another video. “OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good,” she laughed.

However, she still found critics making comments on Saturday, January 20. When one person said she could “get seriously sick,” Witherspoon reminded fans that there was a time before filtered water and she survived.

Related: Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Phillippe Attend Pre-Golden Globes Bash While Reese Witherspoon has an expansive résumé, she touts parenthood as one of her greatest achievements. The Legally Blonde star first became a mother in September 1999, welcoming daughter Ava with then-husband Ryan Phillippe. The duo — who were married between 1999 and 2006 — then welcomed son Deacon in October 2003. Despite getting divorced after seven […]

“OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water,” she explained. “We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up.”

“Maybe that’s why I’m like this,” Witherspoon quipped. “So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.”