Reese Witherspoon Claps Back at Critics Disgusted With Her for Eating Snow: ‘You Only Live Once’

By
Reese Witherspoon with an inset of her snow based treat.Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/TikTok; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Reese Witherspoon isn’t concerned about eating the snow, and she’s laughing off the critics who disagree.

The drama started when Witherspoon, 47, showed a recipe with freshly fallen snow. “Snow days were made for Chococinnos,” she captioned the Friday, January 19, TikTok video, which showed her scooping snow off a car into two mugs.

“OK, so we had a ton of snow over the last two days. We decided to make a recipe,” Witherspoon explained in a voiceover. (Witherspoon divides her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The latter city received several inches of snow last week.) She added some cold brew, salted caramel syrup and chocolate syrup for a delicious treat.

Some viewers didn’t exactly think it was a mouthwatering recipe. “Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt I just want to see if it’s safe to eat first 😂,” one commenter wrote.

Reese Witherspoon Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/TikTok

The Morning Show star acquiesced, showing off a cup with perfectly clear liquid. “It’s clear! Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?” Witherspoon laughed in a follow-up video the next day.

Reese WitherspoonNot everyone was against Witherspoon’s snow day recipe. “Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid,” one commenter added.

Witherspoon responded to the commenter in another video. “OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good,” she laughed.

However, she still found critics making comments on Saturday, January 20. When one person said she could “get seriously sick,” Witherspoon reminded fans that there was a time before filtered water and she survived.

“OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water,” she explained. “We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up.”

“Maybe that’s why I’m like this,” Witherspoon quipped. “So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.”

