While the summer may be coming to an end, you can get one more taste of the season with news anchor Rosanna Scotto’s seasonal fruit salad.

Scotto’s salad, which features heirloom tomatoes and watermelon, is the perfect addition to a barbeque or picnic and can even be found on the menu of her family’s New York City restaurant, Fresco by Scotto. The eatery, which is run by her mother Marion, is well known for its modern take on Tuscan cuisine — and the salad are just one of the best-selling summer items.

“[The salad is] one of our popular dishes and [it is] easy to prepare,” Scotto, 65, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “[You can just] leave it on the table and enjoy your party!”

The “refreshing and flavorful” salad calls for either red or yellow watermelon and is paired with both small and large heirloom tomatoes. In addition to the fruit, the recipe includes ricotta cheese and is drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze. The chilled salad will keep you cool even on the last few warm days of summer and could be a great addition to your Labor Day shindig.

While Scotto’s family is known for their take on Italian cuisine, the journalist is most famously regarded as being one of the cohosts of Good Day New York. Scotto has hosted the NYC morning show since 2008 and has worked alongside Greg Kelly and Lori Stokes before they exited the program in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Keep scrolling to learn how to make the salad:

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 of 1 medium red or yellow watermelon (seedless, medium/large diced)

2 large heirloom tomatoes (any color, medium diced)

2 cups baby heirloom tomatoes (cut in half)

3/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1/2 cup raspberry vinegar

4 leaves mint, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup balsamic glaze

4 oz ricotta salata, finely grated

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

1/2 cup chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions