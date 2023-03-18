Your new lucky charm! Whitney Cummings is all about celebrating her Irish heritage — so she showed Us how to make her favorite festive cocktail in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
“It’s the perfect addition to any [party] with your crew,” the Whitney star, 40, revealed in the newest issue of Us Weekly, labeling herself a “partly Irish comedian and self-pro-claimed St. Patrick’s Day expert.”
While the Made of Honor actress told Us in September 2020 that she’s a fan of the darker spirits — “When I drink whiskey, I start firing people who don’t work for me” — her Vanilla Mint Shake recipe uses Baileys for a perfectly subtle Irish twist.
“I’m making sure that everyone is prepared to celebrate the Irish way,” she explains to Us.
Cummings is a big fan of anything sweet — her go-to treat is jelly beans, telling Us that she prefers the buttered popcorn flavor above all else – so there’s no need for beer when a delicious option filled with sugary goodness is available.
We’ll cheers to that!
Vanilla Mint Shake
Makes 2 drinks
INGREDIENTS:
3.5 oz Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream, as desired
Chocolate sauce, as desired
Chocolate shards, mint or clovers for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
Blend the Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake and the ice cream until it reaches your desired consistency. Then add more ice cream until it tastes delish.
In a bowl with the whipped cream, add a drizzle of chocolate sauce and fold it once or twice.
Pour the shake into a glass, then top with the thick cream. Garnish with chocolate shards, mint or clovers and enjoy!
