Your new lucky charm! Whitney Cummings is all about celebrating her Irish heritage — so she showed Us how to make her favorite festive cocktail in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s the perfect addition to any [party] with your crew,” the Whitney star, 40, revealed in the newest issue of Us Weekly, labeling herself a “partly Irish comedian and self-pro-claimed St. Patrick’s Day expert.”

While the Made of Honor actress told Us in September 2020 that she’s a fan of the darker spirits — “When I drink whiskey, I start firing people who don’t work for me” — her Vanilla Mint Shake recipe uses Baileys for a perfectly subtle Irish twist.

“I’m making sure that everyone is prepared to celebrate the Irish way,” she explains to Us.

Cummings is a big fan of anything sweet — her go-to treat is jelly beans, telling Us that she prefers the buttered popcorn flavor above all else – so there’s no need for beer when a delicious option filled with sugary goodness is available.

We’ll cheers to that!

Vanilla Mint Shake

Makes 2 drinks

INGREDIENTS:

3.5 oz Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream, as desired

Chocolate sauce, as desired

Chocolate shards, mint or clovers for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Blend the Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake and the ice cream until it reaches your desired consistency. Then add more ice cream until it tastes delish.

In a bowl with the whipped cream, add a drizzle of chocolate sauce and fold it once or twice.

Pour the shake into a glass, then top with the thick cream. Garnish with chocolate shards, mint or clovers and enjoy!