As a cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow knows the benefits of foods high in anti-inflammatory omega acids. Case in point: her healthy recipe for sea bass with orange ponzu sauce.

“We eat a lot of fish at my house,” the singer-songwriter, 57, tells Us Weekly, noting that rice or noodles and green vegetables complete the meal.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup white miso paste

2 tbsp rice vinegar

4 6- to 7-oz center-cut sea bass fillets

1 cup soy sauce

2/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp raw or light brown sugar

Directions:

1. In a bowl, whisk together the miso paste, 1/3 cup water an the rice vinegar.

2. Place the sea bass in a large Ziplock bag and pour the miso marinade over it. Move the fish around in the bag to ensure it’s well-coated. Extract the air from the bag, zip it closed and refrigerate for at least 3 hours (up to 5 hours). Turn the bag every hour or so to make sure the fish is evenly coated.

3. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and lightly oil the foil.

4. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the soy sauce, orange and lime juices, vinegar and sugar; set aside.

5. Lift the sea bass from the marinade and let most of the marinade drip back into the bag. Lay the fish on the baking sheet and roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the bass is cooked through.

6. Place fish on rice, and drizzle with the orange ponzu sauce.

Serves 4

