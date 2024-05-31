Snoop Dogg and Earl “E-40” Stephens are skilled not only in the recording studio, but also in the kitchen.

The rappers teamed up to create a delicious take on a classic meatloaf recipe, which they exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “We put our own creative spin on it, stuffed with mozzarella and other special ingredients,” E-40, 56, tells Us of the versatile dish.

“You can eat it with rice, potatoes, vegetables macaroni and cheese or make a sandwich out of it,” he adds. “And it’s absolutely delicious along with a glass of Earl Stevens Selections’ Function Red Blend wine, owned by yours truly.”

Comprised of typical meatloaf ingredients, including bread crumbs, onion, salt and pepper, the pair’s version swaps traditional ground beef for ground turkey and turkey sausage, as well as red bell pepper, jalepeños and, as the recipe’s name suggests, mozzarella cheese. Not to mention, the meatloaf is covered in mouth-watering barbecue sauce.

The recipe is one of many tasty dishes featured in Snoop, 52, and E-40’s cookbook, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with a Spoon, which hit bookshelves in November 2023. The book’s title is a nod to E-40’s food brand of the same name, which he launched in 2021. The company’s products include burritos, sausages and several flavors of ice cream.

The cookbook also served as a follow-up to Snoop’s 2018 debut cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. Included in the book is a recipe inspired by his 1993 hit track “Gin and Juice.”

Snoop’s dive into the culinary world is partially thanks to his friendship with Martha Stewart, with whom he hosted the cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge from 2016 to 2020. The VH1 series saw the duo team up with celebrity guests to compete for the prized Potluck Party Platter.

“This show is not just about us, it’s about the people that we bring together,” Snoop exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 ahead of the show’s season 3 return. “How could you be mad, or have hate in your heart after watching this show?”

Snoop has kept up his passion for cooking over the years, making headlines earlier back in March for hosting Robert De Niro and Austin Butler at his house for dinner. “Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop ✅🦅 Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers,” Snoop’s son Champ Medici (real name Cordell Broadus), captioned a pic of himself, his dad and their famous guests via Instagram at the time.

Keep scrolling to check out Snoop and E-40’s full meatloaf recipe:

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf with BBQ Sauce

Serves 4, with leftovers

Ingredients

1 lb ground turkey

1 Ib uncased turkey sausage

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2 cups barbecue sauce, plus more for serving

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, turkey sausage, eggs, bread crumbs, onion, pepper, jalapeño, garlic, salt and pepper. Combine the mixture well with your hands. Divide the mixture in half.

3. Transfer one half of the mixture to the prepared baking sheet. Form into a 10-inch disc about 2 inches thick. Pile the shredded mozzarella on top of the disc, spreading it to the edges.

4. Form the remaining turkey into a ball, then flatten it into a disc. Place the disc on top of the mozzarella and pat it so it covers the bottom round of meat. Pour the barbecue sauce on top, spreading it to the edges and over the sides.

5. Bake 1 to 1½ hours, until cooked through or it measures 160 degrees on a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part of the loaf. Let cool for 10 minutes before slicing to serve, passing around additional sauce, if desired.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson