Sofía Vergara has one thing she can’t live without — and she drinks it multiple times a day to keep up with her busy schedule.

“Right when I wake up, the first thing on my mind is coffee,” Vergara, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly, while promoting her coffee company, ¡DIOS MÍO!, which launched this month. “It’s a must before I can tackle anything else.”

The Modern Family alum revealed that her “absolute favorite” caffeinated beverage is “the ¡DIOS MÍO! dark roast [called] ‘Strength’ with no milk or sugar.”

While Vergara said she can’t function without her morning cup of joe, it’s not the only time she needs a pick-me-up.

“I tend to enjoy about three cups of coffee a day — two in the morning and one at lunch,” she shared, noting, “I make sure to cut myself off by 4:00 p.m. so it doesn’t interfere with my sleep!”

When it comes to who Vergara likes to take her coffee breaks with, she told Us that her son, Manolo, 32, is her No. 1 pick.

“My son and I have such hectic schedules these days but it’s crucial for me to carve out quality time with him to catch up,” she said. “We can connect for hours over our favorite coffee, and those moments together mean the world to me.”

While coffee dates are preferred, Vergara is also a fan of using the beverage to fuel her work life. In fact, she told Us that between her iconic characters Griselda and Gloria Pritchett, the Modern Family personality is the one she needed more coffee to play.

“Definitely Gloria Pritchett. Playing that role required me to be very high energy,” she explained. “Whereas with Griselda I had to be much more serious and intense.”

Vergara announced the launch of ¡DÍOS MIO! COFFEE on June 3. The product, which features beans from the mountains of Columbia, is available on Walmart.com and the brand’s official website.

Its name is also inspired by Vergara’s roots since it translates to “My God!,” which is an expression used in Latino culture to describe the perfect taste and flavor.

“¡Dios Mío! is my favorite way to react to anything as it’s an expression unlike any other that captures so much emotion,” Vergara told Us.

The actress previously revealed that she cofounded the company because of her “love of Colombian coffee and my high standards when it comes to the quality of coffee.”

Vergara noted in a press release that she grew up in Colombia, where she drank the local coffee. “We have spent the last few years creating these blends with an amazing team of female coffee growers behind us,” she said in a June statement. “Women represent 30 percent of Colombian coffee growers, and it’s an honor to highlight their families and legacies through ¡DÍOS MIO! COFFEE.”

¡DIOS MÍO! COFFEE launched earlier this month with three premium blends — Sweetness (light roast), Balance (medium roast) and Strength (dark roast) — all of which are available on Walmart.com and at diosmiocoffee.com.

With reporting by Brody Brown